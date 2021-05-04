Being a Vtuber seems to be a good business, so more and more channels have nice virtual girls in front of them.

Many of them offer greetings and other rewards to those who donate, but one of them found a peculiar way to attract attention, and no, it is not something. NSFW.

Miko is a Vtuber which has already exceeded 680 thousand subscribers, and among the interactions you can have with her is the possibility of ‘killing her’, at least temporarily.

‘The Technician’ is a programmer who a few months ago was fired from the animation studio where she worked, and in order to cover her expenses, she bought a motion capture suit to create Miko.

In just a few months it reached such great popularity that the Vtuber now it works thanks to a team of seven people, who receive their payment derived from donations from the public.

The interesting thing is that Miko It can transform its appearance in exchange for bits, or if you hate it you can kill it momentarily, but it is not cheap to do so.

This is Miko. She’s a virtual streamer who is controlled by a real-life woman known only as The Technician. The Technician uses the Unreal Engine and a $ 30,000 motion-capture suit to create Miko. Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/EtLrvdoRy2 – Rex Woodbury (@rex_woodbury) April 30, 2021

The woman who gives life to this Vtuber He does not hide behind his character, as he occasionally shows his face to subscribers to show that he is a real person.

According ‘The Technician’, the number of subscribers on your channel Twitch skyrocketed when he implemented the ability to kill and silence her, two popular features in his community.

The followers of Miko continue to increase day by day, and if you also want to keep track of it, you can find it as CodeMiko.

It seems that the Vtubers phenomenon is just beginning, and it would not be strange that in a few years this type of content becomes more and more common, even on adult sites.

