Also Codemasters owned by Electronic Arts is about to undergo a round of layoffs . We are talking about the historic English development studio, which is currently working on the F1 and WRC series. Just this year it launched F1 23 and EA Sports WRC, whose sales must have been worse than expected.

Confirmation

EA Sports WRC didn’t sell well?

There were layoffs confirmed from Electronic Arts with an official note sent to IGN.com, even if the exact number of those who will lose their jobs has not been revealed: “Our sector is constantly evolving as we try to offer extraordinary games and services that maintain the our players engaged, connected and inspired. At times, this requires the company to make organizational changes to align our teams and resources with changing business needs and priorities. We continue to work closely with those affected by these changes , trying to provide him with adequate support throughout the process.”

Electronic Arts acquired Codemasters in 2021, paying it $1.2 billion. At the time, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that he wanted to keep the identity of the studio, which had specialized in racing games for years, intact. Codemasters’ CEO and CFO, Frank Sagnier and Rashid Varachia, left the company shortly after the acquisition, which also included Slightly Mad Studios, the developer of Project Cars.