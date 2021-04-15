Codemasters and new owner EA have announced F1 2021.

The racing game launches 16th July 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

As you’d expect, the game features the teams, drivers and circuits for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. Expect a “visual uplift” and faster loading times on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Codemasters said.

There’s also a brand-new story mode, and expanded career mode with a two-player option, and three new circuits: Portimão, Imola, and Jeddah.

F1 2021 is the first in Codemasters’ series to be published by EA Sports after EA bought the British game company for $ 1.2bn.

Here’s the official blurb:

“In Braking Point, the brand-new story mode, players take on an epic journey, as they rise from the ranks of Formula 2 to a shot at stardom in the world of Formula 1. It immerses players into the glamorous world of F1, giving a taste of the lifestyle both on and off the track: the rivalries, emotion and dedication needed to compete at the highest level. It also re-introduces players to the much-maligned Devon Butler, who makes his return having debuted in F1 2019 . “

There’s no mention of an Ultimate Team-style mode for F1 2021. Perhaps that will come with next year’s game.