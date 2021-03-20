NFT tokens are called the main trend of 2021 in the blockchain. Gifs, memes, computer graphics have finally gained uniqueness and attracted the attention of investors. The volume of token trading in February amounted to $ 500 million, which is more than in the entire 2020. For thousands of dollars, digital paintings by famous artists are sold, as are the inevitable cats and other cute nonsense. What is NFT and where to start your digital art collection – in the material “Izvestia”.

What is an NFT asset?

A conversation about NFT usually starts with a simple comparison. In everyday life, we own a mass of physical objects: a favorite mug, an armchair, a laptop, a book. All these things can be sold if desired. But the price, of course, will almost always differ from the one originally paid by the buyer – both downward and upward. Over time, a laptop can start to junk, and a book can turn into a rare edition. In this sense, the product is no longer interchangeable with the unit that once stood on the same shelf with it. But a hundred rubles will remain a hundred rubles, no matter who they are in their pocket. Currency here is an example of a fungible asset.

In addition to physical resources, we also own digital ones: a pumped character from a video game, a piece of land in a virtual universe, a drawing created on a computer. They are also unique, but marketing them no longer seems so easy. This is where the blockchain came in handy – a decentralized database that anyone can access. Blockchain allows you to tokenize a digital object, that is, assign it a personal code, which will contain all the metadata, including your creator status. The asset can now be formally owned and managed. This scheme is described in the abbreviation NFT – Non Fungible Token, non-fungible token.

Photo: Global Look Press / mirafoto / imagebroker.com

The development of NFT is believed to have started in 2017. However, the general public learned about tokens only in the last couple of months. The popularity was provided by several reasons: the explosive growth of the bitcoin rate, which began in November 2020; the coronavirus pandemic, which has deepened users in digital; and the arrival of world stars on the crypto market.

Thus, the popular American rock group Kings of Leon released their new album in the form of NFT this year and earned $ 1.5 million. Actress Lindsay Lohan sold an NFT image of her face for $ 17 thousand. Famous names attracted a lot of money.

Newbies may have a question: why buy an NFT when you can download the same picture or song on the internet. The fact is that the original will still remain alone, its unique code is of value. So the community of buyers and sellers agreed. Moreover, the more copies, the more downloads, the better – the object will be replicated, popular, which means it will increase in price and become profitable for resale.

Figures and art

According to experts, 30% of the NFT market is now occupied by digital art. The last big news was sale works “The First 5000 Days” by American digital artist Beeple. The deal amounted to $ 69 million. The auction was arranged by the famous auction house Christie’s, which is an event by default.

– Until last year, everyone knew Biple as a designer, but suddenly he became a great artist. The role of Christie’s is insanely important, the auction linked the crypto world with the traditional offline space, ”Olga Dvoretskaya, founder of Russia’s first digital art fair Disartive, said in an interview with Izvestia. – By the way, Singaporean crypto-entrepreneur Metakovan became the buyer of Bipla. And it was a big gesture from the crypto community to wipe its nose with the conservative art community.

Photo: BEEPLE / Handout via REUTERS Everydays: The First 5000 Days is a digital JPEG image collage of images from the Everyday series by American artist Mike Winkelmann (pseudonym Beeple)

In recent years, digital art has been developing more and more actively, the interlocutor emphasized. In particular, this can be seen in the 2019 Venice Biennale, where about half of the works were presented in multimedia formats. True, for trading platforms this way of presenting art objects for a long time remained inconvenient, and even now you can count the real stars on one hand.

– Except for Bill Viola (his exhibition is held in the Pushkin Museum. – Izvestia) and 5-6 other names, no one will name major digital artists. It was not profitable for galleries and auctions to sell digital works. The question arose – who actually owns the digital original? But the NFT mechanism solved this problem and gave impetus to a new business, – explained Dvoretskaya.

According to the interlocutor, the average cost of an artist’s work on the NFT market is now 1.5 ether (the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain – Izvestia), which at the current rate is $ 3000. Last year, this mark reached $ 200-300. That is, in 2021, the price increased 10 times. At the same time, sales took place at 30% of artists, resale – at 2-3%.

The main trading platforms for authors are Rarible, Foundation, NiftyGateway, and SuperRare; unites their market OpenSea. The latter recently reported that monthly sales rose to $ 86.3 million in February, up from 8 million in January. And in six months the number of transactions on OpenSea increased more than 100 times.

The NFT art market began to take shape not so long ago, but has already undergone some changes. The content, at least, has become much better quality, noted Russian digital artist Nikita Replyansky:

– When I entered the market, it was a complete nightmare. The current shitty work was just a piece of art back then. But now cool authors are coming. In the future, the market is likely to overflow with supply.

Photo: TASS / Anton Novoderezhkin At the exhibition of American artist, master of video art Bill Viola “Journey of the Soul” at the Pushkin Museum. A.S. Pushkin

Another change concerned moderation. When uploading drawings to some markets, the artist must confirm his authorship. For example, provide sketches of works, take a photo of a tablet with sketches, give a link to your account on the social network, where the work was first published. Each new collection must be confirmed again. Due to the influx of sellers, authorship verification has been greatly delayed, says NFT collector under the nickname Max Alend. The wait can take up to two weeks.

In addition, it has become more difficult for authors to verify their account.

– Previously, on the large OpenSea market, the author’s tick was given to almost everyone in a row. Now, to get it, you need to sell works for 20 ethers ($ 35 thousand). For a novice artist – a lot, – said Max Alend.

Token in Russia

For NFT art to be successful in Russia, several events must happen, says Olga Dvoretskaya. First, auctions should make a convenient and understandable blockchain platform in order to place digital lots there. Secondly, the domestic legislation must recognize the cryptocurrency. … “I think now, from the point of view of reputation, it is unprofitable for auctions to circulate in a crypt,” she suggested.

Nikita Replyansky notes the same problems with virtual currency:

– By selling NFT lots, we do not earn direct money, but ether. In this cryptocurrency, everything remains, I can only say the equivalent value in dollars at the time of purchase. For example, my dearest job, Cyber ​​Gothic, went for 6.1 ether, that is, for $ 12 thousand. But after a few days the rate fell and the cost became different.

Until the state prepares a normal scheme for handling cryptocurrency, the artist does not plan to convert ethers into real money.

In addition to Replyansky, digital artists Eduard Mikhailov and Brickspacer (Stepan Khristoforov) are considered the leaders of the Russian NFT market, Nastya Ibragimova and Martisha work successfully. Authors also appear from the traditional art market, these are street art stars Misha Most and Pokras Lampas.

Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

For example, the work of Pokras Lampas (a photograph of his painting at the Cherkesskaya HPP) has gained for 16 ethers ($ 28.6 thousand) an American under the nickname Sylvian…

– Anyone can become a buyer. These are often cryptanonyms. Galleries also come, but not for “kids”, but for world stars – says Nikita Replyansky. – Artists themselves buy works from each other. Someone supports the community in this way, I have a critical position – buying reflects my taste, I buy what I think is right and cool.

In general, the domestic segment still lacks the attention of its own public. Large Russian players have not yet responded to unique tokens (at least not publicly). Olga Dvoretskaya, who develops a community of artists and collectors, this position seems to be wrong:

– What is it worth to register and add 1.5–2 Ether to your wallet? It will take a maximum of an hour. But this is not happening. Either there is no cryptocurrency and they don’t even look in this direction, or they don’t understand how profitable it is to resell the work.

Collection, grow!

Those who do collect NFT art often behave emotionally and illegibly, the interlocutor complains. Usually the purchase is used for PR. The expert does not exclude the possibility that soon users may survive the “NFT-winter”, when many will be disappointed in the industry, and entrepreneurs will not be able to sell the purchased 100 thousand works on the secondary market.

One way or another, there are a number of projects that are unlikely to drop in price, collector Max Alend is sure. At the moment, he has over 50 tokens in various large projects. The rarest specimen belongs to the collection CryptoPunks… This is an iconic set that appeared at the dawn of NFT in 2017. The project consists of 10 thousand pixel images of punks: someone is smoking a pipe, someone is wearing a cap, someone is wearing 3D glasses. The more original, the higher the cost. The average price of such a punk over the last week was 10.3 ethers ($ 18,000), the maximum price ever – 4200 ethers ($ 7.2 million).

Photo: Larva Labs LLC / Handout via REUTERS CryptoPunks

– Now every punk is worth a fortune, although in the beginning they were given out almost for free. By the way, an interesting detail: a couple of years ago I received a crypto bank, but then I lost access to the wallet and all my data was gone. There are about 3000 such lost punks. It turns out that only 7000 pieces remain, which makes the collection even more unique, – Max Alend shared.

The most budgetary option is Nba top shop… The user buys a kit that contains 3-5 excerpts of a sports game. The token price starts at $ 9, although a rare entry can go for $ 500.

From original projects – Twerky pepe, or twerking frogs. They, according to the interlocutor, are being sold like hot cakes:

– Ten frogs leave in 30 seconds. There are 25 pieces – not even a minute passes. On presale, when demand is especially high, prices are from $ 400 and up. Then on the secondary market they can be easily resold for $ 800.

Other promising collections include – Redlioneye Gazette, Hashmasks, Avastars, EulerBeats… With a purchase rating, you can familiarize on the OpenSea website.

NFT perspectives

In addition to encoding drawn amphibians and cap punks, NFT technology can be used to protect intellectual property rights. Experts suggest that a unique code will be assigned to blogging streams, and online cinemas and radio stations will be able to get the rights to broadcast films or tracks faster.

The NFT format is already used by to tokenize real world assets, says lawyer Roman Buzko, a partner at Buzko Krasnov, a cryptocurrency company. Gold and dollars are tokenized on the blockchain. Real estate or shares in LLC can get their code. In the US states of Delaware and Wyoming, there is already a blockchain in place to maintain a register of shareholders.

Photo: Depositphotos

Moreover, tokenization can spread to familiar objects of the physical world. How this would work, Max Alend tried to explain with the example of a porcelain cup:

– It is clear that a link to a subject cannot be given. However, you can take a photo of him. Better yet, take a picture of the cup and attach a YouTube video link in the description to this NFT where you break it, thereby demonstrating that the cup has been digitized completely. Although nothing interferes with the existence of work in both the real and the digital worlds.