Due to the risk of slippery roads, the KNMI issued a code yellow on Sunday for the whole of the Netherlands. The weather warning applies from 10 p.m. to all provinces except Limburg, where code yellow comes into effect at 5 p.m. That writes the meteorological institute on its website on Sunday.

Winter showers are expected next evening and night, which could lead to a snow cover of up to several centimeters thick, “especially inland”. This entails risks of slippery conditions. Code yellow also remains in force on Monday, because remnants of snow and new showers can cause further slippery conditions. The weather warning will not end until 12 noon on Tuesday.

