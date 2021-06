Last night there was a heavy thunderstorm in a number of places and heavy rain and thunderstorms are currently moving over our country. The KNMI has issued a code yellow in view of possible lightning strikes, hail and gusts of wind. This may hinder traffic. The thunderstorms will move north for the next few hours, but later in the day thunderstorms will form again in the south of the country, which will only disappear in the evening.



