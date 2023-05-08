Local visibility may be less than 200 metres, traffic and outdoor activities may be affected. The fog will clear by mid-morning.
Rijkswaterstaat also warns of the dense fog, especially in the west of the country around 7:30 am. Various rush-hour lanes will remain closed for the time being, such as on the A7 and the A9. They cannot be opened and monitored safely, the traffic information service says.
