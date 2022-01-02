At the beginning of the afternoon, severe wind gusts of up to about 75 kilometers per hour can occur in the northwest, the weather institute warns. Later in the evening an area with showers will move over the south, with gusts of about 75 to 85 kilometers per hour, and 85 to 95 kilometers per hour on the coast. There may also be thunderstorms during the showers.
The code yellow, with which the KNMI calls on people to be alert, applies to Noord-Holland from 12.00 to 15.00, to Friesland from 14.00 to 16.00 and to South Holland and Zeeland from 20.00 to 23.00. For Utrecht, Gelderland, North Brabant and Limburg, the warning is in effect from 9 p.m. to midnight.
