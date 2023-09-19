Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by the strong wind, warns the KNMI. The wind gusts will decrease in the second half of the evening.

On Monday, code yellow applied throughout the country due to heavy rain and thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind that swept across the country in the afternoon and evening. According to the ANWB, the bad weather probably led to a busier evening rush hour than normal on Monday.

The strong wind caused damage in some places. This was the case in North Holland, among others, Rijkswaterstaat reported. According to Omroep Gelderland, the fire brigade had to respond to fallen trees throughout the province. Trees also fell or the wind tore off branches in Almelo and Oldenzaal, among others, in Overijssels, reports RTV Oost.

#Code #yellow #coastal #areas #due #strong #winds