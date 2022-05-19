In the morning, thunderstorms will pass over the northwestern half of the country. According to the KNMI, these can be accompanied by wind gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour. In the afternoon, especially the east and south-east will have to deal with the heavy weather. Here, showers with large hailstones and a lot of rain are expected in a short time. Here too, strong wind gusts occur, up to 75 kilometers per hour.
Traffic and outdoor activities can be affected by the thunderstorms. The KNMI advises to avoid open water and open areas and not to take shelter under trees. Thunderstorms are expected to move towards Germany in the evening.
#Code #yellow #country #due #thunderstorms
Leave a Reply