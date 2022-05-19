In the morning, thunderstorms will pass over the northwestern half of the country. According to the KNMI, these can be accompanied by wind gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour. In the afternoon, especially the east and south-east will have to deal with the heavy weather. Here, showers with large hailstones and a lot of rain are expected in a short time. Here too, strong wind gusts occur, up to 75 kilometers per hour.