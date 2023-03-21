Code Vein could be a sort of sleeper hit, considering that it is continuing to sell at a slow but inexorable pace, having passed the 3 million copies distributed in total, thus demonstrating a certain progression in recent years.

Indeed, it started as a production of considerable caliber for Bandai Namco, which with Code Vein wanted to propose its own interpretation of theaction RPG with souls-like elementsalthough it didn’t immediately reach a huge critical and commercial success, it seems that users still appreciated its particular game world and combat system.

We had remained at 2 million copies back in September 2021, but after a year and a half Code Vein managed to sell another million copies, probably also taking advantage of the discounts and promotions it has been the protagonist of in recent months, which have helped the diffusion.

It should also be noted that Code Vein has also been made available through subscription services Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plusbut the data revealed today by Bandai Namco does not seem to take into consideration the copies distributed in this way, since we usually talk about players reached or active in that case.

To learn more about this strange action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world where a few survivors have to fight against vampire demons called Revenants, we refer you to our review of Code Vein.