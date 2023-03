BANDAI NAMCO Studios announces through its social pages that the title CODE VEIN has exceeded altitude 3 million between physical units shipped and digital sales. The latest sales update is dated September 2021, when the game reached its peak 2 millions.

CODE VEIN is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One And pcand is part of the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for March 2023.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Studios Street Gematsu