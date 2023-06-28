Code Unlocked: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 28 June 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, Codice Unlocked, a 2017 film directed by Michael Apted, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Alice Racine is a CIA agent trying to spot potential terrorists using the cover of a social worker. Asked to cooperate in an interrogation she manages to obtain information from a member of a terrorist cell about an imminent attack in London and reports it to one of her superiors. Soon after, she realizes that she has been deceived and that she has provided a mole with important information that has facilitated the plans of the terrorists. Alice begins a race against time to stop the imminent biological attack threatening London.

Code Unlocked: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Code Unlocked, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Noomi RapaceAlice Racine

Orlando BloomJack Alcott

Toni ColletteEmily Knowles

John MalkovichBob Hunter

Michael DouglasEric Lasch

Brian CaspeEd Romley

Matthew MarshFrank Sutter

Philip BrodieJohn Wilson

Streaming and TV

Where to see Code Unlocked on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 28 June 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.