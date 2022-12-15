The KNMI has extended code orange because of the slipperiness. The weather service announced code orange earlier in the evening for the coastal provinces. It now applies to most of the country because it is treacherously slippery due to black ice as a result of rain showers that fall on a frozen surface. Code yellow applies to the southeast of the country because it can be slippery there.

#Code #orange #entire #country #slipperiness #Rijkswaterstaat #intervenes #A27 #accidents