UPDATEThe KNMI issues code orange for Sunday afternoon and evening due to thunderstorms, wind gusts and hailstones as big as golf balls. The warning applies to the south and east. The Bospop, Awakenings and Wildeburg festivals have been cancelled. Code yellow is in effect for the rest of the country.



Interior editorial



Jul 9 2023

Strong thunderstorms will cross from Belgium from the beginning of the afternoon. In addition, hailstones can fall as large as golf balls. Although they will fall very locally, says Weeronline. According to the KNMI, strong wind gusts of 75 to 100 kilometers per hour can also occur. It is still unclear where the heavy showers will fall. Between 13:00 and 21:00 code orange applies in the provinces of Limburg, North Brabant, Gelderland and Overijssel, for the rest of the country the KNMI issues code yellow.

In addition to large hailstones, the KNMI also warns against lightning strikes, falling trees and flying objects. Moreover, local flooding can occur because a lot of precipitation may fall in a short time, according to the institute. The showers are expected to move through the northeast on Sunday evening.

Cancelled

It’s raining event cancellations. Vocal duo Suzan & Freek have already canceled several performances in Nijmegen. The evening and afternoon show will be moved to Saturday September 16 of this year. Tickets remain valid and starting times remain the same, refund is also possible.

Blues rock festival Bospop in Weert in Limburg has also canceled the festivities due to ‘danger of large hailstones, lightning strikes, falling trees and flying objects’. Camping guests are asked to pack up and leave. According to a spokesperson for the security region, about 4,500 camping guests were on the site on Saturday morning.

The organization asks festival-goers not to travel to the site anymore. More information about what happens to unused tickets will follow later. ‘We are very disappointed that the festival is cancelled, but everyone’s safety is paramount.’ See also Tennis | Equality in tennis wages is progressing: "I am proud to be a part of this development"

There were no visitors yet, because new festival-goers were not allowed in. Some visitors who did not get further than the gate reacted disappointed on social media. For example, people complained that they had driven for hours and wondered whether the organization could not have announced the cancellation earlier. That would have saved them a long drive.

awakenings

The organization of techno festival Awakenings, which would have its last day in Hilvarenbeek in Brabant, has also canceled the event. The organization calls on partygoers to stay at home. They get a message about what happens to their ticket. Campsite guests have received instructions via email on how to leave the site or find safe shelter. An evacuation center has been opened where guests can go with questions. Buses also drive to the train station in Tilburg. “It is with a heavy heart that we have had to make this decision, but it is necessary in view of the severe weather that is coming our way,” the organization says in a statement on their site. She states that she cannot guarantee the safety of visitors.

Although the Wildeburg festival site in Kraggenburg, in the north of Flevoland, opened as usual on Sunday morning, the organization has announced that it will still be cancelled. Here too, camping guests must leave the site. Visitors will soon hear more about compensation for the cost of their ticket and any consumption tokens. This is not an easy decision and we understand that this is a great disappointment for everyone. “Our main priority is your safety and with the current weather forecast it cannot be guaranteed.”

Earlier, some local events, such as the second day of Het Grote Kinderfeest in Arnhem – 10,000 visitors are expected – and Waanzig Waalre canceled their party program.

The text continues below the image. See also VIDEO: Driving the world's roughest school bus up an active volcano

Photo for illustration. Lightning above the southeast of North Brabant. © Hollandse Hoogte / Rob Engelaar



Andre Rieu

André Rieu’s concert at the Vrijthof in Maastricht will take place on Sunday evening. His son and spokesperson Pierre announced this on Sunday afternoon after consultation with the municipality and the security region. “The storm is expected to drift over Maastricht between 2 and 4 p.m.,” says Rieu. “So we are going to take down part of the scaffolding and screens.” The more than 12,000 visitors are also urged not to come to the Vrijthof until the evening hours. ,,We are lucky that André only starts at 9 p.m. Then the storm must have passed.”

What is code orange? The KNMI has four color codes: green, yellow, orange and red. Code orange means: be prepared. There is a great chance of dangerous or extreme weather with a major impact and a risk of damage, injury or a lot of nuisance. This could be local. Code orange can be issued 24 hours in advance if the chance of extreme weather is 60 percent or more.’ With code yellow, people must be alert, because there is a ‘possible chance of dangerous weather’.

On the road

Rijkswaterstaat warns of dangerous driving conditions for motorists, they must adapt their driving behavior to the weather conditions during the storm. “If you are attacked by storms on the road, don’t stop on the highway, but go find a safe place,” says a spokesman for Rijkswaterstaat. Water recreationists should look for a harbor in the event of an approaching thunderstorm.

The showers can also affect train traffic. NS advises travelers to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and to consult the journey planner.

How is it possible that large hailstones fall in the summer? In the summer hail is the last thing you expect, but sometimes ice suddenly falls from the sky on hot days. Like during the hail storm in June 2016, where some stones had a diameter of 11 centimeters. Residents spoke of ‘hail bombardments’, which caused havoc in Southeast Brabant. See also FBSP: Project on PMs is 'knife in the neck of governors for September 7' - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Cold is needed for hail. And that cold is there: at the top of the atmosphere the air is many times colder than below the earth’s crust. In addition, showers in the summer can be much heavier because the upward airflow is stronger and there is a lot of water vapour, Wilfred Janssen of Weerplaza explains. Warm rising summer air also contains more water vapor than cold air. The amount of energy is therefore much greater than in winter, which means that hailstones can become larger in summer. In winter they are not much larger than one centimetre, in summer sometimes more than ten. When a thunderstorm is approaching, ice forms more easily high in the air. The hailstones grow in the updraft until the storm cloud can no longer hold them. Then they fall down. The stones do melt, but have grown so large that they can still be centimeters when they reach the ground. The summer hailstones can be recognized by their characteristic appearance: they have a kind of annual rings, created from ever new frozen layers.

Bathers on the beach of Zandvoort. © ANP / ANP



Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.