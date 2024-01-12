The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued code orange for North Brabant and Limburg on Friday due to slipperiness. This can cause problems in traffic: Rijkswaterstaat advises people who are “on the road” to take into account “dangerous driving conditions”.

It can also be slippery in other parts of the Netherlands – with the exception of the western provinces of North Holland, South Holland and Zeeland. Code yellow applies for this. In addition, South Limburg is struggling with locally dense fog, for which code yellow applies.

Both the slippery conditions and the dense fog should disappear during the morning, according to the KNMI. Rijkswaterstaat is busy spreading salt and is said to have traveled almost 30,000 kilometers since Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

The slippery conditions led to accidents in several provinces. Several slips took place in Central and North Limburg, according to the newspaper The Limburger. According to the police in Gelderland, the slippery conditions there caused dozens of collisions. And in Brabant a car skidded off the road and hit its side, according to Broadcasting Brabant. The driver was able to climb out of the vehicle.