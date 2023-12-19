













In addition to this announcement, a new trailer, poster and two additions to the cast of voice actors and actresses are available. In the video you can hear the opening theme of the anime, Running In My Head by MIYAVI.

Originally the title of this anime was going to be Code Geass: Z of the Recapture either Dakkan no Zetto, but decided to change. Regarding the artists who will be part of the cast, the first is Kōhei Amasaki, who plays Rozé.

As for the second, it is Makoto Furukawa, who has the role of Ash. The announcement of this series took place in May 2020 but not much is known about its plot, approach or relationship with the franchise.

Fountain: Sunrise.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture It is directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi, while the scripts are the responsibility of Noboru Kimura.

The design of the characters falls to the artist Takahiro Kimura but has the support of Shuichi Shimamura; These illustrators in turn are taking CLAMP's original designs as a basis.

The creative Junichi Akutsu returns to participate in the franchise by designing the Knightmare Frames in this anime.

The musical themes of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture fall to composer Kenji Kawai. The studio in charge of that anime is Sunrise, while the three-dimensional graphics are a contribution from Buemon.

Fountain: Sunrise.

Both Ichiro Okouchi and Goro Taniguchi are credited as creators of the franchise and are on the lookout for this new project.

At the moment it is not known what video on demand service this series will have in the West.

Apart from Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

