The KNMI has issued a code yellow for Thursday due to storm Ciarán. Dutch coastal towns in particular must brace themselves. The ANWB advises people to work from home on Thursday because of the storm. Strong winds and rain may cause longer traffic jams than usual. “This code yellow is really a dark yellow.”
Davine Lambert
Latest update:
12:20
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Code #dark #yellow #due #storm #Ciarán #ANWB #advises #working #home #Thursday