Code 8a science fiction film released in 2019, returns to tell its story with Code 8 Part II. The second part of the adventure once again sees the Amell cousins ​​take on the roles of Connor and Garret.

The new trailer showed us our beloved protagonists and more: the presence of an old acquaintance of ours among the writers of the film was officially confirmed, namely Jeff Chan.

The author is already well known for directing Find Makarov: Operation Kingfish and Grace: The Possession. What will happen after, in the 2019 film, our super-Connor chooses to hand yourself over to the policerepenting for the desperate crimes committed?

In the cast Sung Kang, Shaun Benson and Greg Bryk will also be present.