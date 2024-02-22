Many times famous people find themselves at the center of gossip and unpleasant situations. Chiara Ferragni, a famous Italian influencer and entrepreneur, certainly knows something about it. In recent months, the young woman has found herself at the center of a real media storm and beyond. In fact, the rumors and gossip regarding the young woman are not only linked to her love life, but also to her work life. Chiara Ferragni is accused of aggravated fraud and this is precisely what the Codacons when he threatens”What's the weather like” ordering to cancel the guest of Chiara Ferragni.

In the past few days, Fabio Faziohad announced the presence of Chiara Ferragni in the March 3 episode of “What's the weather like“. The influencer recently came under the scrutiny of magistrates for the charity sale of pandori. From there an entire investigation started which sees the young woman accused of aggravated fraud. The investigations are still ongoing and for this reason, Codacons Fazio ordered and “What's the weather like” to cancel the hosted by Chiara Ferragni.

We read in the Codacons complaint:

“It seems unacceptable in itself that a television network gives enormous space to a person under investigation by the judiciary for very serious crimes against citizens, a real insult on the part of Fabio Fazio and Nove to the Italians”

He continues saying:

“The most serious thing is that Ferragni could speak to Fazio about the Balocco pandoro case without any cross-examination, reporting only his point of view on the matter to the detriment of the viewers who will watch the program from home. An offense also towards the work of the Milanese magistrates who are carrying out complex and very delicate investigations. Precisely in respect of the role of the judiciary, Fazio should have refrained from inviting the influencer to the broadcast”

For all these reasons Codacons, a consumer protection body, today presents a formal warning to the Nove television network and Discovery Italia. By canceling Chiara Ferragni's guest appearance or ensuring an adequate cross-examination. Concluding the warning saying:

“If the network does not accept our request, we are ready to make an emergency appeal to request the seizure of the broadcast”

Codacons, takes the side of the judiciary and its work, thus protecting the delicate investigations underway. We will keep you updated on any developments.