Codacons, Rienzi parks on the stripes and the web does not forgive

Carlo Rienzipresident of Codaconsgot caught: ha parked on the pedestrian crossing. An own goal for the number one of the association he fights for defend consumers. It happened in via Bettolo, between viale delle Milizie and viale Angelico, in the center of Rome, in the Prati district. A citizen has it photographed and released the image, which immediately went viral on social media. Rienzi – reports Il Corriere della Sera – must now defend himself from the accusation of having violated the rules. The most banal of infractions, at least in the Capital of wild parking: parking on pedestrian crossings.

There violation to the Highway Code can be remedied with a fine ranging from 80 to 328 euros for mopeds, and from 165 to 660 for other vehicles. A figure that Carlo Rienzi declares himself to be willing to pay. “It’s possible that it happened other times, not this one,” Rienzi replied to Il Corriere. From the photos shown to me, I reconstruct that I was not parked on the white lines, but at the stop to pick up a passenger by car. However, I have no problem admitting that on other occasions, due to the serious shortage of parking, it is possible that I have parked on zebras. I thank the author of the photo, if he comes to Codacons we will give him the “Consumer Friend” award for the demonstrated civic sense“.