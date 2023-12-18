Ferragni, after the Antitrust the Codacons complaint for fraud is arriving. President Rienzi ad Business: “Balocco is also guilty. And politics…”

The 1 million euro fine imposed by the Antitrust it is, in reality, only the first of a series of bitter pills for Chiara Ferragni (and family). The Codacons (Coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the rights of users and consumers) in fact he decided to present a complaint to 104 Public Prosecutor's Offices throughout Italy “… asking to evaluate the details for the opening of investigations aimed at ascertaining the possible case of aggravated fraud to the detriment of consumers…” In addition to the request to the Financial Police to seize the accounts of the companies linked to the influencer, in order to guarantee compensation actions.

A complaint, this, which could cause a real one economic and political earthquake, and not only for Chiara Ferragni and her husband Fedez.

To explain ad Affaritaliani.it the consequences on the horizon for the most famous couple on the web is precisely the the lawyer Carlo Rienzi, founder and president of Codacons, with whom Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have had several disagreements in the past.

Lawyer, what exactly can and should those who have purchased a Ferragni-designed Pandoro Balocco do?

First of all, I would like to reassure consumers that there is no need to have kept the receipt. In fact, there are already many people who have written us an email at [email protected]. A self-certification is sufficient, i.e. a written declaration, signed with a copy of the document: “I, the undersigned, so-and-so declare that I have purchased a Balocco pandoro in the reference period of such-and-such in such-and-such's supermarket, and I remember having spent 9, 37 euros…. I ask to be able to take action for damages.”

In this way we are trying to make it easier for people who have been defrauded in an unworthy way, and who otherwise would not know what to do. We will make all the letters and messages that are reaching us available to the judge who will then be able to question each of them to verify the veracity of the declarations.

What do you think of Balocco's distancing, which with a piece of correspondence seems to prove her dissent from Ferragni's move?

We read the email exchange between the influencer's team and the company, but what is clear is that Balocco sold the pandoros anyway! Now he tries to appear innocent to “get out of the mess”, but that's not the case. Thanks to that scroll he sold thousands and thousands of products, knowing that not a single euro of those would go to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin! For this reason the complaint for fraud is also directed against Balocco who we want to return all the money he collected compared to the 3.68 euros (true price of the pandoro).

Then he can return them to a humanitarian fund, to a hospital or otherwise, but there is no point in Balocco pretending to be naive and unaware. What a shame, we are outraged.

Fedez took to Instagram to defend his wife, citing his important fundraiser launched during the Covid health emergency…

And precisely with these declarations he and his wife made two slips: the rapper in fact forgot to inform his followers that in the past the Ferragnez's charitable initiatives were involved in Antitrust sanctions, following a complaint from Codacons. Specifically, the GoFundMe platform, used by Fedez and Chiara Ferragni to raise funds in favor of the San Raffaele hospital, received a maxi fine of 1.5 million euros in 2020 for the misleading commissions of 10% applied to those who, in good faith, he donated his money specifically for coronavirus initiatives.

In its emergency intervention the Authority even underlined how these campaigns have created a “exploiting the tragic pandemic underway to direct consumers to make donations on the platform”. But in that case Fedez and Ferragni had jointly appointed GoFundMe, a fact that the good man strangely did not report to Meloni.

And the second slip?

There was hidden advertising by Chiara Ferragni of her Instagram social network during the Sanremo Festival. In that case the Antitrust sanctioned Rai with a fine of 1 million euros, but we are working to ensure that it pays the fine, even if Rai is clearly co-responsible. In short, these two (Ferragni and Fedez, ed) do nothing but work to make money, and what is despicable is using the generosity and emotion of Italians to make money. And there are over 30 million sheep that go after them.

Of course, Fedez is right about one thing and I don't feel like going against him: it's not right now to throw 'shit' on an innocent man, dammit! Shit is heavy and should only be thrown at those who deserve it. Not to others: spouses, siblings and third cousins. So well done Giorgia Meloni: now all that is missing is a law to put all fundraising under the control of the Antitrust, so, for sure, we will avoid cases of ordinary squalor.

In your opinion, why did Meloni “attack” the influencers (and, in particular, the Ferragnez) in Atreju?

Probably primarily due to his sensitivity… In any case (I can't say this about Meloni), I know that in the past some politicians have already tried to make agreements with the two, because for them it could mean 30 million votes. And Codacons also challenged them for this: one of them was Carlo Calenda.

There are those who accuse you of real fury against Fedez and his wife…

In truth, it is Fedez who is currently accused of the crime of slander against Codacons, precisely because when we denounced the collection at the time of Covid he turned against us, accusing us of making, in turn, non-transparent collections. The judge sent him to trial, it will be a good trial.

