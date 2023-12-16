Codacons reports Chiara Ferragni for aggravated fraud

Codacons announced that on Monday 18 December it will present “a complaint to 104 Public Prosecutor's Offices throughout Italy to evaluate the opening of an investigation for possible criminal profiles following the sanction inflicted by the Antitrust” on the commercial agreement that the influencer has close last Christmas with Balocco.

He learns itAdnkronos by the consumer association, according to which Chiara Ferragni will be called to “answer for the possible crime of aggravated fraud, with the request to seize the accounts of her companies to protect the actions of compensation by consumers who purchased the pandoro” designer”.

Codacons' legal action is prompted by “the very serious content of the Competition Authority's provision which led to the millionaire fine for Ferragni”.

Some key messages appear in the Antitrust text, such as the one explaining that “all the messages conveyed to the public to present the charitable initiative were created by associating the sales of the Ferragni-designed Pandoro with the raising of the funds useful for the donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital of Turin, despite being aware that the donation had been made months before the start of sales of the aforementioned Pandoro, in all the contents disseminated linked to the 'Pandoro PinkChristmas' initiative there are expressions aimed at confirming the circumstance that Mrs Chiara Ferragni personally contributed to the charity initiative. The investigative documents, on the contrary, demonstrate the circumstance, not denied, that the donation advertised through the packaging of the 'designer' Pandoro and the other messages was made by the Balocco company alone, without any participation of the Fenice and TBS Crew companies, nor of the Mrs. Chiara Ferragni”.

Then there is the question of the “internal email of a Balocco employee – continues Codacons – where it is stated 'I would like to reply [al team Ferragni ndr.]: In reality the sales are used to pay your exorbitant fee. Added to all this is the economic issue of the increase in the price of 'Ferragni-designed' pandoro to the detriment of consumers, with the package going from 3.68 euros to 9.37 euros, a difference which is not justified by a higher quality of the ingredients , strengthened, in the eyes of the consumer, the belief that the higher price of designer Pandoro included a contribution to the aforementioned donation' – writes the Antitrust”.

“We consider it very serious to exploit a delicate topic such as children suffering from cancer and charity for commercial activities aimed solely at generating profits for private companies – explains Codacons – A campaign by Balocco and Ferragni which could have deceived the good faith of consumers, modifying their economic choices and leading them to spend money in the mistaken belief that the proceeds from sales would go to a healthcare facility. It is already the second time that the Ferragnez solidarity initiatives have been affected by Antitrust measures: in 2020 the Gofundme platform used by Fedez and Ferragni to raise funds for the San Raffaele hospital was fined 1.5 million euros for hidden costs borne by donors”.