Genoa – Eleven goals in nine games with the Cremonese shirt, top scorer of Serie B. But there was a moment in which Massimo Coda was about to move from Genoa who had just been promoted to Serie A to Sampdoriajust relegated to Serie B.

“I said to my wife: ‘You’ve seen, we’re not even moving house, we’re moving to Sampdoria‘. I thought, ‘she IS done.’ Then suddenly the director of Cremonese Giacchetta called my agent saying that there was an opportunity to return to Cremonese and that’s where everything stopped a bit. Someone in Genoa was also making me worry about this move, but it was the most concrete opportunity and I had to take it, when Genoa told me they didn’t want me to stay. Then came the Cremonese, I liked the team, the club, the sports center more and I preferred it, also because I had already been there for 3 years. I wanted to come back”, the center forward told Cronache di locker room.