After a long night full of awards, the 94th Oscar ceremony came to an end with one more statuette, Best Picture. Although any of the nominees this year could win, but at the end of the day it was CODA who got this great honor.

The Oscar for Best Picture goes to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bfonM5qClM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

CODAdirected by Sian Heder, also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor at tonight’s ceremony. If you have not had the opportunity to see this film, we remind you that you can enjoy this feature film on Netflix. You can meet all the winners of this ceremony here.

This was a great night for the movies. After last year’s ceremony, the presenters and musical events are back. Although there were some movies that should have won and didn’t, most of the winners were crowd pleasers.

Via: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences