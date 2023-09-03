The recent presentation of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has highlighted the beauty of two classic elements that are still valid in 21st century design: on the one hand, the unmistakable ‘scudetto’ on the grill, and on the other, the ‘cut tail’ ‘ vertically from its back.

This element, called ‘coda tronca’, is a simple aerodynamic improvement pioneered by a young Italian designer in the 1960s. Since then, it will be linked to Alfa Romeo and has left a name indelibly inscribed in automotive history: Ercole Spada.

1960 was an exciting time for the automobile. A 22-year-old ex-soldier with no formal education had gone to Zagato’s body shop after completing his military training. He did not bring a portfolio or drawings with him, but when he himself Elio Zagato Asked if he had a driver’s license and if he knew how to draw full-scale, he was hired on the spot.

“While my friends were obsessed with Playboy magazine, I was engrossed in car magazines,” recalled Spada, speaking of his first job for the Italian automobile legend. Until then, Zagato had not had a Design Director, the cars just “happened”.

The Alfa Romeo TZ2, one of Spada’s creations for the circuit.



His first challenge was to design a body for British racing driver Tony Crook’s Bristol 406S. Although somewhat narrow and tall, it was an improvement on the 406 that Zagato had designed himself. The next job was the Aston Martin Zagato and, thus, in less than a year, Spada was already the author of two iconic models from the ’60s.

Although several of the most beautiful automobiles in history have emerged from his pencil, Spada will be remembered for posterity for the ‘coda tronca’. Literally translated as ‘cut tail’, it is about applying the aerodynamic theories of the ’30s of the German engineer Wunibald Kamm.



The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale pays tribute to the ‘coda tronca’.



The concept is simple: cutting the rear of a car vertically allows air to pass freely, considerably reducing wind resistance and improving track times.

In short, Spada allowed Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo to once again face the unbeatable Ferrari in racing. The Giulia TZ (Tubolare Zagato) debuted at the Autodromo di Monza in 1965, where it occupied the first four positions.

The designer remained with Zagato, refining his design and competition theories until 1969, when he turned 30. Those years he was also the architect of several iconic Lancias such as the Flaminia or the Flavia. Subsequently, he is signed by BMW as design director, where he was responsible for the E32 generations of the 7 Series and E34 of the 5 Series.

Spada walked so that Alejandro Mesonero-Romans raced, and many of the lines of the new 33 Stradale echo the sketches that that young Italian without studies brought to life.