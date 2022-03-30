There are three statuettes for the independent film QUEUEwhose rights they were acquired for $ 25 million by Apple last year, at the height of a bidding war that broke out between Amazon, Netflix and Apple after the film’s triumphal march at the Sundance Film Festival. Streaming services have repeatedly been close to clinching the coveted award, Amazon was the first to get nominated for Manchester by the Sea in 2017, and Netflix in the past few years has received numerous Best Picture nominations for its films including Rome, The Irishman, Marriage Story. This year there were 27 Academy Awards nominations for Netflixamong which certainly stood out as the best film for the discussed Don’t Look Up and for The Power of the Dog. In the end, the only award on the Netflix wall is the one for best direction given to The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion.

In this way, Hollywood celebrates, on the most important night, not only the growing presence and influence of streaming services on the world cinema scene, but also the diversity told in the touching film by director-screenwriter Siân Hede (awarded for the best non-original screenplay). The story of Ruby Rossi, played by Emilia Jones, the only hearing person in a deaf family (her mother is none other than Marlee Matlin, first and only deaf winner in 1986 with Children of a Lesser God, as best actress) goes to the applause Academy Award and also the latest statuette for another deaf actor, Troy Kotsur, Ruby’s dad, for Best Supporting Actor. The stage of the Oscars becomes so prominent also for a diversity, deafness, so widespread that it cannot be ignored. Apple CEO Tim Cook himself enthusiastically welcomed the news of the awards, defining QUEUE on Twitter a “deeply beautiful film” that “celebrates our differences”.