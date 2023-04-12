Genoa – In the decisive moment of the season, Genoa found their bomber again: Massimo Tail. The rossoblù striker in Como scored for the second consecutive game, reaching 10 in the league. The network at Sinigaglia it wasn’t enough to bring home the full haul, but he confirmed that Coda is now fine and is ready to launch the final sprint.

After being out for over a month due to a calf injury, the former Lecce player immediately found his way to score against Reggina and did it again on Easter Monday in Como. If against amaranth he had scored with a billiard shot, slipping the ball between the legs of the opposing defender, in Como he capitalized in the best possible way on a dirty ball after hitting a post four minutes earlier.

Two goals that smell like rebirth after the long period spent in the pits. Two goals that allow him to reach double figures for the third consecutive year. Certainly not a novelty for the rossoblù bomber who in the last 10 championships has reached and exceeded 10 goals 7 times. Enough to win the title of cadet top scorer in the last two years. Of course, this year it would take a “miracle” to finish in front of everyone after so much time lost due to the calf injury.

Currently at the top of the top scorer is Cagliari Lapadula with 16 goals, followed by Cheddira from Bari (15), from the rosanero Brunori (14), from Frusinate Mulattieri (12) and from Venice Pohjanpalo (11). Coda comes immediately after and to fill this gap he should score 7, 8 goals in the last six days, hoping for a slowdown of those in front of him. To win back the title, a “mission impossible” is needed, but this is not the priority objective of the attacker from Campania. After conquering Serie A with Lecce last year, Coda has given up playing in the top flight to try to rise again with Genoa. And he’s in full swing to do it.

The equal of How and the simultaneous victory of Bari have, however, reduced the advantage over the cockerels to 4 points. «In five minutes we went from +8 to +4, it’s normal that this weighs a bit – said Coda – But we only have to think about our championship and winning the next match against Perugia. The title of top scorer? Unfortunately there was the injury in between which limited me on this level. It’s difficult, I’ll try to the end, but there’s a lot of margin. Now we lock up second place as soon as possible ». In the viewfinder of the bomber there is already the Perugia to whom last year he scored a fundamental goal in Lecce’s promotion race: in the 90th minute, with the Salento players down by a goal, Coda converted the penalty for the final 1-1.

A year ago these days after 32 days he had already scored 19 goals, but he hadn’t had to deal with a serious injury like this year. At the end of the season there are still 6 games to go and the Grifo’s chances of direct promotion also come from the goals of his rediscovered striker