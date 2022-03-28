The win for this adaptation of the French film “La Famille Belier” made “Apple TV +” the first streaming platform to win the most prestigious award in the Academy Awards for Best Feature Film.

Director Shan Heeder won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Troy Kotsur, who is deaf from birth, won the Best Actor Oscar for a supporting role.

Hollywood star Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard”, as the father and coach of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams.

The actor, crying, “apologized to the Academy” (the body that administers the Oscars), after he astonished the audience in the hall after ascending the stage in resentment to slap the host of the ceremony, Chris Rock, after the latter made a joke about the shaved head of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from a disease It leads to massive hair loss.

“Love makes you do crazy things,” he said.

American Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in “The Eyes of Tami Fay,” in which she portrayed a television missionary.

The actress, who has recently turned 45, was previously nominated twice for an Oscar without luck, first for her role in “The Help” and then for her performance in “Zero Dark Thirty”.

She finally won the award after a fierce competition with 4 movie stars: Penelope Croce (“Madris Parallellas”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”).

Jane Campion won Best Director for “The Power of the Dog,” becoming the third woman to win the award in its nine-decade history.

“Summer of Soul” by hip-hop musician Amir “Questlove” Thompson, about a remarkable but forgotten concert in Harlem, New York in 1969 called “Black Woodstock”, won Best Documentary Feature.

Here is the list of winners in the main categories:

Best movie: “Coda”.

Best Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard” (King Richard)

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tami Fay” (“The Eyes of Tami Fay”)

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Power of a Dog.”

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, “Kuda”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose for her role in (The West Side Story) West Side Story.

Best Original Screenplay: Belfast.

Best Adapted Story Screenplay: Koda.

Best Animated Feature Film: “Incanto”

Best Documentary Film: “Summer of Soul”, “Summer of the Soul”…

Best Foreign Language Film: (Drive My Car) “Drive My Car” from Japan.