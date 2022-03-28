‘CODA’, by director Sian Heder, won the 94th Academy Awards gala for best film, while New Zealand’s Jane Campion won the statuette for best director. The science fiction film ‘Dune’ triumphed with six statuettes.

After two galas marked by the pandemic, the Oscar Awards returned in style, with its traditional red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard this Sunday.

3,000 people attended the great festival of cinema at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. For the first time in two years, the ceremony returned to its pompous traditional format, in an edition marked by great productions but especially in homage to auteur cinema.

A night full of surprises, in which although ‘Dune’ and ‘The power of the dog’ were shown as the most likely to win the golden statuette, it was finally the romantic comedy ‘CODA: Signs of the heart’ that ended up taking the jackpot.

Meanwhile, two women were after two of the main recognitions. They were the New Zealander Jane Campion, awarded as best director -the third woman to receive this award-, and the American Sian Heder, director of ‘CODA’.

Another big winner of the night was the movie ‘Dune’. The imposing science fiction plot directed by Denis Villeneuve had arrived at the gala with ten nominations and won six awards: best sound, editing, production design, photography, special effects and soundtrack.

One of the most talked about and tense moments of the night was when actor Will Smith got up from his chair and punched comedian Chris Rock after he made some comments about the haircut of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith.

It was precisely Smith who received the award for best actor, for his participation in ‘King Richard’, while Jessica Chastain took the statuette for best actress, for her performance in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’.

‘CODA’ wins the award for best film

Almost against all odds, the film ‘CODA’ was awarded as the best film of the year. The remake of the French film ‘La familia Bélier’ opted for distribution through the Apple TV+ platform. Directed by Sia Heder, the film focuses on the story of a teenager, whose parents are deaf, and the obstacles of a family that has her daughter as the only bridge in a society that does not know sign language.





‘CODA, the sounds of silence’ competed for the statuette with films such as ‘The power of the dog’, which arrived at the ceremony with 12 nominations, a western based on the homonymous novel by Thomas Savagge. This film, one of the most anticipated to win the biggest award of the night, had already accumulated multiple recognitions in other awards such as the BAFTAs or the Critics Choice.





The science fiction blockbuster ‘Dune’, directed by Denis Villeneuve, had received ten nominations for best picture. Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’, inspired by 1960s Northern Ireland, and Steven Spielberg’s remake of ‘Love Without Barriers’ came into the show with seven nominations.





Jane Campion collects her first statuette as best director

Jane Campion was established as the winner of the award for best direction for ‘The power of the dog’. It is the first time in history that a statuette for best director passes from one woman to another at the Oscars.

Campion is also the third woman in the 94-year history of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards to receive this recognition, historically intended for men. She thus joins Kathryn Bigelow and Chloe Zhao.

Jane Campion, winner of the award for best director for “The Power of the Dog,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 67-year-old New Zealand director had already been nominated for best director 28 years ago, in 1993, for her film ‘The Piano’, however, it was then Steven Spielberg who took home the trophy, for ‘Schindler’s List’ , although on that occasion, Campion did amass the award for best original screenplay.

Music to liven up the night

The gala passed in an evening marked with several Latin touches. Among these, the soundtrack of the animated film ‘Encanto’, performed by the Colombian Sebastián Yatra and the nomination of four Spaniards, including Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

As for music, the four songs nominated for best original song were performed. Beyoncé performed Be Alive, from ‘The Williams Method’; She also played the theme No time to day, the song from the latest James Bond movie, performed by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.

The cast of “Encanto” performs “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. © AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Dos oruguitas, from the movie ‘Encanto’, was performed by Sebastián Yatra, as well as ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’, from the same play, with the participation on stage of Luis Fonsi, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and Becky G. Another song at the gala was ‘Four good days’, performed by Reba McEntire.

Two of the stars of the night were also Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, the married couple was nominated for best actor and best actress respectively, he for ‘Ser los Ricardos’ and she for ‘Madres Paralelas’, by Pedro Almodóvar. Before the ceremony, Bardem described their nomination as “a magical moment.”

It was expected that the gala would refer at times to what is happening in Ukraine, as it is common for the emcees to talk about what is happening today. However, there were few mentions of the war, although several guests did arrive wearing garments that included the Ukrainian flag.

Complete list of the awards of the 94th edition of the Oscars

Best film: ‘CODA’, by director Sia Heder.

Best Director: Jane Campion, for ‘The power of the dog’.

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’.

Best Actor: Will Smith, for ‘King Richard’.

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, for the film ‘CODA’, is the first deaf actor to be individually nominated and win the statuette.

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, for ‘Love Without Barriers’.

Best International Film: ‘Drive my car’ (Japan), directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Best Sound: Dune by Denis Villeneuve.

Best Original Song: ‘No time to die’, music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Best animated film: ‘Charm’, produced by Walt Disney and directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bus.

Best Animated Short Film: ‘The windshield wiper’ (‘The Windshield Wiper’), by the Spanish filmmaker Alberto Mielgo.

Best Documentary Short Film: ‘The queen of basketball’, directed by Ben Proudfoot.

Best Original Screenplay: ‘Belfast’, by director Kenneth Branagh.

Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘Drive my car’, by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Best Documentary Feature Film: ‘When the revolution could not be televised’ (‘Summer of Soul’).

Cinematography: Dune.

Best Costume Design: Cruella by Craig Gillespie.

Best montage: ‘Dune’, by director Denis Villeneuve.

Best Live Action Short: ‘The Long Goodbye’ by director Robert Altman.

Best Production Design: ‘Dune’ by Denis Villeneuve.

Best makeup and hair: ‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’, directed by the American Michael Showalter.

Better effects visuals: ‘dune’

With Reuters and local media