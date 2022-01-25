After the purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoftthere is some concern for PlayStation users because multiple franchises from this publisher could be exclusive to Xbox. Call of Duty is one of the most important, and according to phil spencer, intend to continue releasing these games on competing consoles. But until when? A new report seems to have given us the answer.

According to information from Bloombergnearby sources within Activision have confirmed that the company is committed to continuing to release games of Call of Duty on consoles PlayStation until at least 2023. This includes this year’s release, next year’s release, and the sequel to war zone. After the release of these three games, not even the employees of Activision they know what could happen.

Yes, spencer said they don’t want to keep players away from PlayStation from callofduty, or rather, said that they had no intention of doing so. This means that the situation could change at any time, and although initially they will respect all the agreements between Sony and Activisiononce the acquisition has been officially finalized, Xbox could become the only home for games of Call of Duty.

Publisher’s note: It sounds like something difficult, but not impossible, for Call of Duty to become an exclusive Xbox franchise. After all, Microsoft didn’t spend a million dollars to get its own games out on competing consoles. We already saw what happened with Bethesda, and I don’t think Activision is very different.

Via: Bloomberg