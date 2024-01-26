It is ten in the morning and Marc Miñarro enters and leaves the kitchen of the Montferry Winery, in the Barcelona neighborhood of Sants, distributing portions of what he considers one of the bases of the fork breakfast (emorzar de forquilla). “A stew in a deep dish or clay pot that requires a spoon, fork and knife, a good portion of bread to dip it in and time to enjoy one of those long lunches that seem like a meal.”

Eggs fit here in almost all their formats; cod with sanfaina, llauna or with spinach, raisins and pine nuts; beef stews with dark, savory sauces; deep-flavored offal and lip-gluing gelatin; bacon, sausages and other salted meats; meatballs, mashed garlic and dried fruits; chickpeas and beans, sautéed without haste, thyme, rosemary and rancid wine: a breakfast that has become a ritual that unites generations and diverse clientele for the common good of good food.

Tortillas with different fillings are a trademark at Granja Elena. Caterina Barjau

Although fork breakfasts are usually related to country breakfasts, Xesco Goodcook at Ca l'Esteveprofessor of Culinary Technique, expert in gastronomic culture and author of the recipe book The cuisine of the other Catalans (Larousse, 2023), points in another direction. “In the 16th century, the guild of hoteliers and tavernkeepers already existed; The first offers were aimed mainly at those who worked in the city, such as trajineros or muleteers, carters, merchants or horse-drawn carriage drivers. Grilled meat, a tortilla or a slice of bread with the remains of the previous night's dinner solved the problem.

Already in the 19th century, “in what were known as fondas de sisos—because the dishes cost six quarters (18 cents of a peseta)—cheap food was offered, not necessarily for breakfast, but since they had long hours they were good for everything,” he points out. Well. There, cap i pota, arengades—sardines preserved in salt—are popularized, accompanied by trinxat of cabbage —known as “payés con barretina”—, the pig's trotters or peus del senyor stewed or grilled, the tortillas with different fillings and fried eggs —two on the plate were called “bicicleta”— and the butifarra or loin with dried (white beans cooked and sautéed with garlic and parsley). The Catalan customs that Josep Pla portrayed in his books.

At the Montferry de Sants Winery you can also have an aperitif or buy wine and vermouth. Caterina Barjau

Over time and with the increase in popularity, other stews were added with or without legumes, sausages, toast, champion sandwiches, cokes and “in some areas, such as the coast of Tarragona, also fried fish, cuttlefish or squid.” To accompany it, and as a tribute to those origins, Bueno cannot miss a jug of wine or beer: “It is one of the moments in which this fantastic drinking instrument, unfortunately on the way to disappearance, is still vindicated.”

At Ca l'Esteve they offer fork breakfasts daily, but once a month—usually on the second Sunday—they prepare a closed, surprise menu that can include everything from monographs on migas to seasonal game stews or legumes brought back from their travels. , like beans from El Barco de Ávila.

Patricia Sierra, sommelier at Granja Elena, recommends wines to accompany each dish. Caterina Barjau

The popularity of the fork breakfast has made it transversal, whether it be the traditional cod a la llauna or knuckle from Bodega Gelida, the trinxat from Can Vilaró or the squid with beans from Pinotxo – recently moved from La Boquería to the Sant Antoni de Barcelona—other offers with more refined techniques have been added.

In Elena Farm They prepare “neighborhood haute cuisine”, which implies a combination of good product and many hours over low heat, and another that simply calls for a touch of grill, like the off-menu Palamós prawns. “The offal is an inheritance from my mother, who started making tripe, cap i potalamb heads or veal sweetbreads, dishes that have been quite immutable on the menu,” Borja Sierra tells us from the kitchen, continuing to bring out the stews, fried eggs with mushrooms and cod omelettes for which they deserved a Sun in the Repsol Guide.

The ember at Casa Axín, in the Poble Sec neighborhood, is lit for hearty breakfasts. Caterina Barjau

There you can “have a good breakfast for 15 euros or pay yourself a tribute and defund the card,” laughs Sierra; “There is a couple that comes every Saturday first thing in the morning; She asks for tripe and he asks for what we have outside the menu; from eggs with bacon to a plate of elvers: in the end, luxury is eating what you want when you want,” she reflects. That's why you can also have a coffee and pastries from the Forn Bertánand on Saturdays there are chuchos—xuixos—of the lis pastry: If they have to go look for a product anywhere, they do it. An example is its extensive wine list, with references that range from the most classic wineries to natural or biodynamic ones.

Casa Axín has been open since 2011 and mid-morning there is a constant parade of clientele that fills the dining room and terrace. “We prepare everything homemade: fricandó, oxtail, cod, tripe or cap i pota,” says Axín, while cutting Iberian ham and responds affirmatively to a man who asks him if he will have an ear on Thursday, or to the neighbor who is interested in if there are sardines on the menu of the day. “Look, otherwise I won't come down, eh?” the woman laughs. Those sardines will go through the grill that makes the difference of this establishment, located in a building in the Poble Sec neighborhood. “They ask us for a lot of meat, especially lamb ribs, loin or chicken, but also fish or cuttlefish,” says Axín.

A fork breakfast with cap i pota and views of the Rossinyol mountain range, at the Cal Ros viewpoint. Caterina Barjau

All of these dishes are also on their lunch menu, of which they ship between 40 and 50 daily (on Thursdays and Fridays, between 70 and 80). For Alberto García Moyano, lawyer, partner of the Carol Winery and gourmet sandwiches Sants is Creama pro breakfast eater and fan of eggs with bacon from Axín —in addition to the llauna-fried cod from Rincón de Sanabria or the meatballs with potatoes from Bar Gol—, that is one of the identifying keys of this lunch: “It's like moving forward a cycle in daily meals.

The bar-grill Marin Grocery It also makes its grill available to the public from early morning, where chistorra, rabbit or ribs sizzle, accompanied by its excellent homemade aioli, which they combine from the counter with pickles of the day and glorious sweetbreads. There is no brunch or eggs Benedict, as a handwritten blackboard clarifies—with some reticence—to possible clueless people.

Axín masterfully cuts one of his clients' favorite products, Iberian ham, at Casa Axín. Caterina Barjau

Carles Armengol, author of Collado: The curse of a food house (Colectivo Bruxista, 2022), psychologist by profession and hotelier by vocation who currently works behind the bar of the restaurant. +Bernat bookstore, states that “any stew based on sofrito that is devoured between six and eleven in the morning becomes a forkful esmorzar: what makes it different from other breakfasts is that the bread has a secondary role and, normally, We use it to soak it with the sauce.” Among his favorites for dipping, the Gelida beef fricandó, “even though there are queues of clueless Japanese,” and anything they serve at La Cova Fumada or Santornem-hi, both in Barcelona.

At the Montferry winery they decided to put their stews between breads as a slightly faster option for those who cannot dedicate the well-deserved hour of calm and conversation to breakfast, and the parade of cap i pota and tripa muffins with chimichurri or meatballs, along with the bars with pig's ear with paprika and sausages in tomato and rancid wine, show the success.

When breakfast time is over, the menu of the day begins at Casa Axín. Caterina Barjau

But there is a sandwich that is never the same and always triumphs. The morning photographs of their succulent suckling pig sandwiches with cheddar and aioli, Canary ham with arugula and mustard or tuna with pickled mussels and pickled onion encourage customers to come closer (and make those who are far away salivate). “In 2013, at the dawn of Instagram, we decided turn that social network into our board of suggestions of the day, and until now,” they say. When they can, they also make tortillas with special fillings, where the potato and egg combine with combinations such as peppers and smoked chorizo ​​or black and white sausage with gorgonzola cream.

Sitting in the Barcelona dining room of Cal Ros, which they call “the viewpoint”, is an experience that goes beyond gastronomy thanks to its impressive views of the Puigmal. The rural environment has a lot to do with the type of public that visits Ramon Berengueras and Zoraida Quintero – running the business since 2016, although it has been open for 30 years – to get a good taste of their tripe, toast, grilled meats, and weekend dishes such as beef with porcini (Boletus edulis).

Toasted bread with tomato, sausages and cheese at Cal Ros. Caterina Barjau

“Motorcyclists, cyclists or hikers come every day: breakfast is like a gift they give themselves after a good session of physical effort,” says Berengueras. “As they are a community that does a lot of work, it goes a lot by word of mouth, if you do it well one motorist brings another and more and more come.” Surrounded by customers with the satisfaction of having fulfilled our duty, we sat in the viewpoint in front of a plate of cap i pota with privileged views, which on a cold morning awakens the senses starting with the sense of smell when the steaming and warm plate is brought to you. While we take bread, we think about something that Marc Miñarro told us: “The desire to spread the sauce, before attacking whatever is in the stew: for me that defines a good fork breakfast.” Amen.

