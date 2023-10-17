With the arrival of the new chapter of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III saga scheduled for November 10th and in conjunction with the availability of the Open Beta of the game, Call of Duty has collaborated with Clessio, a young Italian craftsman specialized in the customization of sneakers, exhibiting at Sneakerness an exclusive shoe dedicated to the famous video game, not intended for sale. Clessio has created a one-of-a-kind shoe, offering a tribute to the saga. The snake, a key figure in the visual imagery of MWIII, is transformed into a central design element: lace loops that unwind and wrap the shoe from one side to the other, thus combining purely aesthetic aspects with the narrative thread of the saga. The choice of materials used to create the model was also meticulous: from the breathable mesh to the patent leather details, an element included to give the shoe a modern yet premium look, thus also balancing innovation and artisan tradition.

During the presentation held at the stand of Monster Energy, global brand partner of Call of Duty for the fourth quarter of 2023, Clessio also engaged in a live customization session of a second pair of shoes, thus allowing everyone enthusiasts to see the particular customization process live. “It was exciting to be able to collaborate with Call of Duty for the creation of the Modern Warfare III themed shoe, a tribute to an epic episode of this saga, but also a symbol of the meeting between digital entertainment and current fashion” comments Davide Paoli, by Clessius. “What Call of Duty represents in pop culture is incredible and the game’s iconic characters and adrenaline-pumping stories inspired us to create these shoes as a tribute to everything Call of Duty means to the millions of fans across the globe. Worldwide.” During the event, within the Monster Energy space, gamers and sneaker enthusiasts also had the opportunity to play the Open Beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PlayStation 5, thus enjoying a preview of the multiplayer sector of the new chapter.