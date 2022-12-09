In the video game industry it has become clear that there will always be franchises that sell millions of copies within a few days of release, proof of this is what is related to the series of Super Mario, FIFA, Pokemon and clearly,Call of Duty. And although in this 2022 a Elden Ring it was doing well in sales, it seems that the Activision saga came to take the throne from it.

That’s how it is, Modern Warfare II in its reboot version it was reported that it has just surpassed in distributed copies of the title of FromSoftware, which is not at all surprising, since the series always breaks records with each release. This information was made known through the reports of NPD Groupwhich are very accurate.

The shooter title has had no problem holding steady against other newer releases like Pokemon Scarlet Y purpleas well as God of War Ragnarok, among other highly rated games. What is really surprising is that it beat productions that arrived at the beginning of the year, despite going on sale in October.

Modern Warfare II is the best-selling installment in the long-running series, according to the publisher Activision. It surpassed a billion dollars in sales in 10 days, breaking the record it previously held Black Ops 2 of 2012, which took 15 days to reach the milestone. So this series continues to break its own records with each passing year.

The title is available at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: For these moments it should not be news that Call of Duty is a copy seller, since the competitive one is always being renewed, which is why loyal players continue to acquire copies.