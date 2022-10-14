A famous Call of Duty leaker, TheGhostOfHope, reported that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2new game in the series coming this month, will have a DLC for the campaign a payment in the 2023. Jason Schreier also confirmed this information, stating the following on Twitter.

Next year they’ll be selling new stuff for MW2, an expansion or something like that (not sure exactly what it’ll look like but it’ll have campaign stuff too). No actual new COD until 2024 as I reported earlier this year – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 10, 2022

It is not impossible that this choice is due to the postponement of the new game Treyarch. The new DLC, for a fee, should be a sort of “Year 2”, to extend the life of Modern Warfare 2 with both multiplayer and campaign content (which we remember is very interesting, since it takes up and reworks that of the previous one Modern Warfare trilogy).

Certainly this rumor goes against what he saw, as he always said Schreiera paid DLC in 2022 for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, followed by a free to play version of the game in 2023. Probably the DLC has been postponed and the free to play could be Warzone 2. The DLC, among many things , it may even have remastered maps from previous games.