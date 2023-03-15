Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 it will soon be free for a limited time. editing call of duty that managed to raise billions of dollars while breaking franchise records. Not really a surprise, as its predecessor was also a massive hit and is one of the best-selling games of all time.

This sequel also invokes the name of a game of call of duty much loved from 2009 that more or less cemented the franchise in pop culture history. The series has barely lost its momentum since then, although it has had some ups and downs.

If you’re one of the few who haven’t had a chance to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision has a special offer right now. For five days (March 16-20), players will be able to enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free.

Now, it’s not the full game. The campaign isn’t included in this test, but you can enjoy a variety of game modes across six multiplayer maps, as well as try out the first co-op raid, something that launched in December and offers a fun challenge that’s unlike any other. game mode. You can see the full list of content included in this free trial below.

Main Maps (6v6): Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmatt Expo (new map included in the Season 2 Reloaded update).

Main modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmation, Gunplay, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing.

Battle Maps: Santa Seña.

Battle Map Modes: Land war, Invasion.

Special operations: Atomgrad – Episode 01 of the Special Ops Raid (Standard difficulty only).

So if you’re on spring break or just looking for a new game to play, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems like a good option. The game is also currently on sale on PlayStation for $45.49 until the 16th, if you’re just looking to get into the full game. It wouldn’t be surprising if the game is on sale on other platforms during this testing period, as that’s a common thing to do, but nothing has been announced at this time.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: take the opportunity to try Modern Warfare 2it’s enough for me Warzone but it is not bad to take a look at the rest that the title offers.