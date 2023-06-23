Cod lands at Garbatella: the fourth edition of Roma Baccalà arrives, the fair of fish typical of Roman cuisine. Three evenings dedicated to Roman culinary tradition and culture.

Until 25 June in Piazza Damiano Sauli tastings, show cooking, workshops for children, cultural meetings and special recipes. In the coming evenings, patrons will be able to taste the typical recipes based on cod: from stewed fried fillets to stewed cod. Space also for other regional recipes and for experimentation. This year will also be the occasion for a special contest: “Bring the mustache, we’ll give you the square!”. The contest, launched in recent weeks, saw the participation of numerous amateur chefs. Among these, three have been selected who will take turns in showcooking sessions. A jury made up of journalists, together with the opinions given by the patrons, will decide the winner on Sunday evening.

The inauguration of the event took place with an opening talkshow which saw the participation of the president of the VIII Municipality Amedeo Ciaccheri and the councilor for the environment Sabrina Alfonsi, and moderated by Francesca Rocchi.

Inspirations in the kitchen

The “Inspirations in the Kitchen” space will be animated every day by a series of cooking shows that will highlight the multiple variations and interpretations of cod in the kitchen: from traditional Roman and Lazio dishes, to experiments and exotic tastes. There will also be space for other similar festivals throughout Italy: the Mammola Festival in Catanzar, the stockfish in Messina, Reggio Calabria, etc.

