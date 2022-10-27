We are only a couple of hours away from the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and there is currently a large group of people who can’t wait to enjoy this title. If you are part of this community and you think that by changing the region you can access this title before your time, you better think twice, since A warning has been shared against all who think of carrying out this practice.

Through its official Twitter account, it has been revealed that all those who plan to change the region of their console or PC to access this game ahead of time should not do so, because they might experience a series of bugs, and their account would be locked until the sequel is available.

“If you are trying to change your console locale to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official release time for your region.”

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region. — InfinityWard (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022

For example, in Australia and New Zealand it is already October 28, so the game is already available in this region, while the rest of the world has to wait up to a couple more hours to get their hands on this game. Without a doubt, it is worth waiting a little longer beforehand, and not risking it.

It’s literally only eight hours for you to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in our region. Alongside this, first impressions of the title make it clear that there isn’t much worth changing regions and exposing yourself to various issues.

