Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It reaches the market today, but it does so surrounded by controversies and negative opinions. Since players had early access to the campaign, bad opinions were immediate, with players pointing out that the experience does not last more than a couple of hours. Along with this, a report has revealed the unfavorable conditions under which this delivery was developed. Now, one of the studios responsible for this title has come out to stand up and defend its work.

Through his official Twitter account, Aaron Halon, head of Sledgehammer Games, one of the studios responsible for the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III of 2023, shared an extensive statement defending this delivery, and He noted that he and his team are proud of the product they have created. This is what he mentioned:

“We are incredibly proud of Modern Warfare III, both the full game experience at launch and the next year of content we have planned for the community. On behalf of the extremely talented team at Sledgehammer Games and our partner studios with whom we have collaborated on development, it has been a labor of love to lead the first consecutive Call of Duty sequel. We can’t wait to see our community’s reaction to everything the game has to offer, across Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. Since the beginning of development, we have all been focused on creating the next innovative Call of Duty game. Long before we finished our previous game, we heard loud and clear from fans about the desire to stay and play together longer within the same series. And that’s what we’ve delivered: the first real sequel in the franchise’s history. It’s also why we added features like Carry Forward for the first time to honor the investment our players have made in the Modern Warfare series. We are proud to be the team leading the way in Modern Warfare III. We have worked hard to realize this vision that has been years in the making. Anything said to the contrary is simply not true – this is our game and we can’t wait to play it online with all of you.”

Statement from Aaron Halon, studio head, SHG.

Halon has confirmed that before finishing development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Last year, the team was already planning what this delivery would be, so the development period was approximately a year and a half.. Yesterday, Bloomberg shared a report pointing out the conditions under which this installment was developed, and mentioning that the creation period of this title was below the standard of a game in the series.

Along with the short development period, it has been mentioned that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III suffered from crunch months before its release today. Although this practice is common for the industry, the fact that we are talking about a period of only a year and a half immediately highlights and demonstrates the pressure and the little time that the studios had to make this delivery a reality.

No matter how proud Halon and his team are, the public has spoken, and not many are happy with the product that has reached their hands. Multiple fans have severely criticized the short duration of the campaign, which lasts no more than five hours, while others have pointed out that the fact that the content of the previous installment is part of this title is just a way to cover the lack of original content.

Let us remember that Previous rumors had indicated that we would not have a Call of Duty for this year, in order to give the series’ studios an opportunity to improve their formula. Eventually it was mentioned that we would see something new in 2023, but it would be DLC. However, this was not the case, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It’s a complete experience, although many might argue that it’s just an expansion of last year’s title.

We remind you that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC today. On related topics, you can learn more about the Bloomberg report here. Likewise, fans make mistakes and review bomb the wrong game.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a real shame that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It is not the game that many expected. However, this is a clear example of what happens with extremely short development periods, especially by today’s standards. It already happened to Assassin’s Creed, and eventually Call of Duty will have to take a break for its own good.

Via: Aaron Halon