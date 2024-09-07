Simón López, Diego Coudous and Diego Guarinelo lived at some point between the end of the 17th century and the beginning of the 18th century in the powerful and rich Cádiz. Hardly anything is known about them, neither when they were born, nor how or when their days ended. But the still photos that show their wills, written between 1699 and 1763, provide two valuable pieces of information. All three were cooks on board ships that were going to make long overseas voyages and all felt that the enterprise they were going to embark on was so dangerous and uncertain that it was better to leave their earthly belongings tied up. The Provincial Archive of Cádiz has rescued the dispositions of these three cooks on the way there and another three on the way back, who were seriously ill after their journey, as important documents from the months of September and October. The dissemination initiative has served to rescue what the complicated and, often, painful gastronomy on board was like on these journeys that lasted from months to years.

“Until I looked at the documentation, I didn’t realise how difficult these journeys were. It was a feat worthy of heroes,” explains researcher Antonio Ortega, one of the authors of the publication. Cooks on the way: food on board in the 18th century, released by the Archive the first week of September. The fame of these voyages was such that staffing a military or merchant ship was not an easy task. “There is a lot of documentation from captains who complained about desertions when they reached land, which is why sometimes they were not even allowed to leave the port of call,” explains Santiago Saborido, co-author of the document of the month and currently director of the Provincial Historical Archive of Cadiz, which has 14 kilometres of valuable documentation on its shelves. But among all the sailors, the cook was a “necessary and important” figure, as Saborido adds.

So much so that Title Five of the 1748 Naval Ordinance equates the chef’s position at sea with that of the gunsmith, the master of sails, the lamplighter, the boat masters and the diver. “He will receive the meat and the stew, he will take care that it is washed and cooked, and that nothing that could be harmful is mixed in with it. He will distribute the ration at the time that he is ordered to and if something is missing to satisfy what was delivered to him, it will be supplied to those interested at the expense of the cook’s ration,” details the norm. Despite his importance, Simón López does not appear in the crew register of the Our Lady of Remedies and Saint Francis Xavierthe merchant ship with which he signed up for New Spain (part of present-day Mexico) on July 19, 1699, probably because it was recorded after the list was compiled.

What does appear is the list of provisions – preserved in the Archive of the Indies in Seville – with which they had to feed 88 people in 80 days of navigation: 7,820 kilos of ordinary sponge cake and 3,220 of white sponge cake, 4,830 kilos of salted meat, 1,200 kilos of ham, 690 kilos of bacon, 552 kilos of cod, 598 kilos of rice stand out in a list that also includes beans, chickpeas, raisins, almonds, sugar, oil or vinegar. That the largest load was what they called sponge cake was not a coincidence, the double baking and the low presence of water made this bread – whose distant cousin today would be the regañá – the ideal one to survive long months at sea. “Everything was dry, pickled, pickled or soaked in oil. It was stored in barrels that were not airtight and in cellars that were very humid,” says Ortega, a member of the UCA Masterñan Alumni et Al alumni association.

Signing of Diego Guarinelo’s will, Provincial Historical Archive of Cadiz Provincial Historical Archive of Cadiz

But fresh products were also loaded, such as “menestra” (vegetables) or eggs and live animals, such as the 1,000 chickens and 80 sheep that also traveled on López’s ship. These products were the first to be consumed, but it is quite another thing whether they were appreciated by the common sailors. “The captains, officers and people on board these voyages [en los que podían figurar adinerados o nobles] “They were a different world. Chickens were not for workers,” adds Ortega. For them, the Ordinance of 1748 established about 500 grams of cake per day, 230 grams of meat on Mondays and Thursdays (each time), 144 grams of cod on Wednesdays and Fridays or 173 grams of cheese on Saturdays. Wine was worth mentioning separately, of which they could drink up to three quarters of a litre a day. “When they went very far, they were not given any and they were compensated with money because otherwise they would get drunk…” adds the researcher.

It is not surprising that sailors turned to alcohol, not only because of the hardships of physical work or the cramped life, but also because food did not taste very good. Water, for example, travelled in barrels and spoiled; cake became mouldy from humidity and caged chickens shared the hold with other foods. This generated a fauna of insects, weevils or rats that, on many occasions, caused illnesses and cross-contamination. Discomfort also came from a diet poor in nutrients, such as scurvy, caused by a lack of vitamin C, the most feared and deadly disease at sea. Here again, the figure of the cook became key to avoiding poisoning or to preparing diets for the sick.

That was not the only complication that López, Coudous and Guarinelo had to deal with. The cooks worked in the luggage kitchen, which, although it had its place on the ship, was completely dismountable, in case it was needed in case of attacks. The fire, in a wooden ship, was also very controlled to avoid fires and to avoid being seen by the enemy (during the night), so the food was usually eaten cold. Dictionary of shipbuilding by the Marquis of Victoria (1756) It collects the utensils that the improvised chefs worked with: the cauldron (their key instrument), the oven, barrels of oil or “a small bag of saffron and a box of spices” to give some colour and grace to the meals.

Detailed list of on-board food in the ‘Demonstrative dictionary with the configuration or anatomy of all modern naval architecture’, Marquis of Victoria (1719-1756), Virtual Defense Library. Virtual Defense Library

With these resources, the cooks did what they could. Only a few recipes made at sea have survived to this day. The historian Vicente Ruiz García collected and updated a dozen of them in the book Kitchen on boardwhere he mentions references such as pea stew with cod or galley capon, a kind of gazpacho with pieces of sponge cake, vinegar and anchovy scraps. Hunger did the rest. “There was nothing a sailor listened to more than his own stomach,” as Vera Moya Sordo recalls in her article. Aspects of Naval Service and Life on Board in the Royal Fleetscited in the Provincial Archive research.

Nothing is known about how López, Coudous and Guarinelo fared in their task or whether they returned alive. Only the latter is known to have embarked on a ship, the Saint Martinwhich took a whopping two years to reach its destination, Callao (Peru), after many vicissitudes. What does seem clear is that it probably cost Sebastián Reyes, Francisco de Sotto and Antonio Mercadel their lives. All three were cooks on board 18th century ships and all had to write their wills in a hurry, being already admitted to the Royal Hospital of Cádiz “seriously ill”, as Ortega recalls. Again, it is unknown when or from what they died, but these signs in their testamentary legacies give clues that their stories must not have ended very well. In their cases, the feat of being cooks on the way there and back was as heroic as it was fatal.

