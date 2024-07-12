Giacomo Bozzoli was hiding in the bed drawer of his villa in Soiano del Lago when he was caught. He was in tears and asking for his son. The first night in jail and the dark points of his time on the run

James Bozzoli, the fugitive captured yesterday and accused of his uncle’s death, spent his first night in prison Cantu Mombello. Not in the “new arrivals” space as usually happens, but in a single cell and under constant surveillance. A choice made immediately after registration and the medical examination that Bozzoli underwent after entering Canton Mombello at 10.23pm. Bozzoli was in shock and the choice of visual surveillance – with a permanent agent who checked him all night – would have been dictated by the danger that he might commit self-harm for the dismay he expressed upon entering the city prison.

But how was Bozzoli found and what are the points of his time in hiding that are still unclear? Let’s rewind the tape. The man was hidden inside the chest of drawers of his double bed in the villa he owns in Soiano of the Lakein the province of Brescia. It seems he had been there for a few days and had a purse containing 50 thousand euros in cash. One of the hypothesis taken into consideration by the investigators is that of the I’m returning to Italy from Spain with my partner and son. And it is precisely to the 9-year-old boy, questioned yesterday by the investigators, that Bozzoli’s first words go in tears at the moment of capture: “Please, let me see my son“. The man also reiterated his innocence. But the 39-year-old was definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his uncle, so for the Italian justice he is not innocent, but guilty. When Bozzoli found out about the conviction he did lose track of oneself For 11 days. Yesterday, he was arrested and spent his first night in prison. Investigators are trying to reconstruct what happened during his brief period of hiding.

A source of the Corriere della Sera reported that the lifer “he didn’t think about it and made a mistakelet’s say. He did something that made it possible to track him down.” In fact, the Attorney Francesco Pretewith the help of the carabinieri, reported “having located him in his villa” in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday 11 July, and then proceed to arrestThe prosecutor hypothesized that the man is returned from Spain “3-4 days after the companion (Antonella Colossi, art gallery owner) to return to Italy”. However, there are many questions that still have no answers. How he entered his villa without being seen or if he really got there yesterdayare just some of the questions that could have an answer today. In fact, Giacomo Bozzoli will be heard by investigators todayalways and only if he decides to respond.

Investigators do not rule out the possibility that the man, in reality, he returned with his son and his partner on July 5ththen separated from them and took refuge in his villa. If that was really what happened, the statements made by Antonella Colossi would be considered false. In fact, the woman had said that they had gone to Spain for a few days of planned vacation to “be calm with the little one before the sentence”. Then, however, according to what the Corriere della Sera reports, when the Bozzoli sentence was read “he was shocked, he wasn’t himself anymore“. Soon after, the family would have separated: mother and son would have returned to Italy, while Bozzoli remained a fugitive. Colossi said not knowing where he was the companion and of to have lost one’s memory. He was last seen on June 30 in the lobby of the Hard Rock resort in Marbella, Spain. Investigators are also looking for possible accomplices who would have helped him in his escape.

In the prison of Cantù Mombello, Giacomo Bozzoli asked for information on how to meet his son. This is what we learn from prison sources. Bozzoli, under constant surveillance in a cell of the penitentiary institute of Brescia after eleven days of being a fugitive, was very upset and reiterated his innocence.

Bozzoli: transfer to another prison soon

Within 36 hours Giacomo Bozzoli will be transferred from the Canton Mombello prison in the province of Brescia. He will probably be taken to Opera, in the Milan area. The 39-year-old is in shock and the impact with the Brescia penitentiary – the most overcrowded in Italy – was too heavy. He remains under constant surveillance.