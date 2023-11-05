Cocoon is an extraordinary puzzle game all played on the passages between parallel dimensions synthesized inside globes to be carried around within its bizarre levels: although those already present are enough to create rather intricate puzzles, it seems that the Geometric Interactive development team had thought about two more globes to be inserted, making everything even more complex, but which they were then removed in the final version.
Each globe present in Cocoon hides some sort of inside it world, which can be transported but also visited, characterized by particular abilities and characteristics. These help to build a complex but also incredibly intuitive puzzle design, which is the basis of the game’s splendid mechanics, which we have in fact considered a masterclass in game design.
Although the presence of these different orbs becomes more complicated over time, given the increase in their quantity, it seems that the preliminary version of Cocoon was supposed to be broader and more complex on this front.
The director and designer Jeppe Carlsen, also among the authors of Limbo and Inside as well as PlayDead, explained that the team thought for a long time whether to propose two other globes in the game mechanics or not, then choosing to avoid weigh down too much structure.
As reported in an interview published by Eurogamer.net, the idea was to increase the passage from one world to another and the alternate use of the abilities provided by the spheres once they are transported by the protagonist.
The problem that arose, in general, however, concerned the “rhythm” of the game: on the one hand the idea of using the alternation between the globes more frequently was interesting, on the other hand it could create an excessive complication of a structure that the developers wanted to keep as fluid and intuitive as possible. The results were nevertheless exceptional, as we reported in our review of Cocoon.
