Cocoon is an extraordinary puzzle game all played on the passages between parallel dimensions synthesized inside globes to be carried around within its bizarre levels: although those already present are enough to create rather intricate puzzles, it seems that the Geometric Interactive development team had thought about two more globes to be inserted, making everything even more complex, but which they were then removed in the final version.

Each globe present in Cocoon hides some sort of inside it world, which can be transported but also visited, characterized by particular abilities and characteristics. These help to build a complex but also incredibly intuitive puzzle design, which is the basis of the game’s splendid mechanics, which we have in fact considered a masterclass in game design.

Although the presence of these different orbs becomes more complicated over time, given the increase in their quantity, it seems that the preliminary version of Cocoon was supposed to be broader and more complex on this front.