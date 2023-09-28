Cocoon in the end it seems to have confirmed exactly what we hoped it would be: a fantastic puzzle adventure worthy of titles like Limbo and Inside, even if you look at the first ones votes Really very tall assigned to the game by the specialized press.
This is the new project by Jeppe Carlsen, who is actually the lead gameplay designer of the two aforementioned PlayDead titles, so the comparison comes naturally. Well, Cocoon in some respects also seems to surpass them, in particular presenting a puzzle mechanic of rare workmanship.
First of all we invite you to read our review of Cocoon, then below is a list of the first votes collected by the game taken from Metacritic:
- Eurogamer – 100
- GamesRadar+ – 100
- GameReactor UK – 100
- Digital Chumps – 95
- The Indie Informer – 95
- Press Start Australia – 90
- IGN – 90
- God is a Geek – 90
- Easy Allies – 90
- Xbox Era – 90
- Game Rant – 90
- Multiplayer.it – 90
- Hobbies Consolas – 89
- Game Informer – 88
- Shacknews – 80
- Screen Rant – 80
- Digital Trends – 80
- Desert – 80
- Worth Playing – 80
- Siliconera – 80
- Hardcore Gamer – 70
A splendid adventure, also on Game Pass
Out of around twenty reviews on the portal in question, therefore still not enough to be able to make a stable assessment, Cocoon’s current metascore is 89therefore a truly very high score, which confirms the excellent impressions that had already been had since the first presentation of the game.
In general, critics agree in evaluating the puzzle design of Cocoon, which surprises for its ingenuity but also the naturalness with which it presents itself to the player, who is soon able to understand its dynamics and dominate them as best as possible.
We would also like to remind you that Cocoon is available from day one, i.e. from tomorrow, 29 September 2023, also directly in the Xbox Game Passrepresenting another of the big releases seen in this period in Microsoft’s subscription service.
#Cocoon #high #marks #excellent #adventure #designer #Limbo