Cocoon – The energy of the universe: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 1 January 2023, at 21.20 on La7, Cocoon – The energy of the universe, a 1985 film directed by Ron Howard, based on the novel by David Saperstein, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In and around a retirement home live three friends: Ben, Arthur and Joe, who spend their time chatting and secretly enjoying a luxurious swimming pool located in a vacant house nearby. However, their fun is interrupted by Walter who, together with his three cousins, among whom the beautiful Kitty stands out, decide to rent the house for just under a month.

The cousins ​​rent the boat of Jack, a penniless boat captain, to go diving. While Jack is increasingly interested in the beautiful Kitty, he is also intrigued by some mysterious wrappings that the cousins ​​load onto the boat and whose contents are hidden from him. The casings contain giant cocoons that are deposited in the pool, in which the three old men continue to bathe secretly. After the ablutions, the three seem to have regained the strength of their youth, and in a short time they convince their respective wives and companions to take advantage of the miracles of the swimming pool. Even Joe’s cancer appears to be completely cured. In a short time, however, both Commander Jack and the three old men discover the real identity of the four cousins. They are extraterrestrials from Antarea, a planet where there is no disease, war or mortality. Their goal on Earth is to recover the cocoons where their friends are enclosed who closed themselves there ten thousand years earlier to allow them to escape during the sinking into the sea of ​​the aliens’ earth base, Atlantis.

The rumor of the miraculous pool spreads due to the intervention of Bernie, another pensioner of the hospice who, involved by his friends, refuses to benefit from the effects of the water because he considers it unnatural. The guests of the boarding house flock to dive into it but, in doing so, they deplete the water of the energy needed to feed the cocoons, bringing the occupants to the point of dying. The aliens are thus forced, with the help of Jack and the grandparents, to bring them back into the depths of the sea as they would not bear the journey back to their home planet.

Cocoon – The energy of the universe: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Cocoon – The energy of the universe, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Wilford BrimleyBen Luckett

Don Ameche: Arthur Selwyn

Hume CronynJoe Finley

Brian Dennehy as Walter, leader of the Aliens

Steve GuttenbergJack

Tahnee WelchKitty

Jack Gilford: Bernie Lefkowitz

Maureen StapletonMary

Jessica TandyAlma Finley

Gwen VerdonBess McCarthy

Herta Ware: Rose Lefkowitz

Barret Oliver: David

Clint HowardJohn Dexter

Tyrone Power Jr. Pillsbury

Streaming and TV

Where to see Cocoon – The energy of the universe on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 1 January 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.