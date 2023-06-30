From the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 also comes the announcement of the release date Of Cocoonsthe new game from one of the authors of Limbo and Inside and one of the most interesting titles in the indie field (or almost): the game will be available on September 29, 2023 on PC and console, on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Announced with a first presentation trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Cocoon is an adventure created by Jeppe Carlesen, who was lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside.

In the game we find ourselves having to overcome various puzzles to advance within a strange surreal world, taking advantage of globes with different properties, such as for example that of binding to various surfaces or allowing the protagonist to glide.

The game will therefore arrive on September 29, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, available on day one directly in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.