From the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 also comes the announcement of the release date Of Cocoonsthe new game from one of the authors of Limbo and Inside and one of the most interesting titles in the indie field (or almost): the game will be available on September 29, 2023 on PC and console, on day one on Xbox Game Pass.
Announced with a first presentation trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Cocoon is an adventure created by Jeppe Carlesen, who was lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside.
In the game we find ourselves having to overcome various puzzles to advance within a strange surreal world, taking advantage of globes with different properties, such as for example that of binding to various surfaces or allowing the protagonist to glide.
The game will therefore arrive on September 29, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, available on day one directly in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.
A strange world made of worlds
In Cocoon, each world exists within a sphere that can be carried on the back. The gameplay it forces us to enter particular logical mechanics, focused on the jumps between different worlds to be combined and manipulated in order to solve the puzzles.
Exploring alien environments and ruins of ancient and mysterious civilizations, we find ourselves crossing unique and particular scenarios, from industrial structures to large caves, up to natural expanses with very strange biomes. Each globe has aability which can be unlocked, thus turning it into a unique tool to be used in other worlds. We therefore find ourselves using these skills to discover hidden paths and objects, shoot projectiles to activate switches and more. You can find more information in our tried of Cocoon.
