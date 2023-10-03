Jeppe Carlsen who also worked as lead designer for the puzzle platformers Limbo and Inside (and therefore has a very respectable CV which will have helped), described the situation via X. “When I presented Cocoon, it was really difficult for me to find games to compare it to. It’s a little bit Zelda, but not really. A little bit Portal, but not really. A little bit Hyper Light Drifter, but not really, etc.”

“COCOON is the demonstration of how elegance always comes from simplicity and a clear idea of ​​what one is. COCOON is not an adventure with a strong narrative traction; it does not want to put violent dynamics at the center of the gameplay; it does not push the player to rack their brains for hours on apparently unsolvable puzzles. COCOON is a work that is reduced to the bare bones and, for this reason, wins; it is an elegant dance between worlds, capable of never being cloying; it is an experience that puts center on the purely animal ability to analyze the environment and what is available to find an efficient solution in any situation. It is a work that would be appreciated by Donna Haraway, a philosopher who preaches the co-becoming of man with other species as the only way to save our dying world. COCOON’s humanoid beetle is the hero of our difficult times, and is the protagonist of one of the brightest video games of this rich 2023.”