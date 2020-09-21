Coconut Rice Recipe For Weight Loss: Coconut rice is a South Indian lunch or dinner recipe. This recipe is usually made in coconut oil. Coconut rice special Pongal and Onam occasions are created. The specialty of this recipe is that it is considered good for fat burn in addition to being tasty in food. For people who want to lose more weight in a short time, this keto diet may be the best option. So what is the delay, let us know how to make Coconut Fried Rice Recipe extracted from the taste buds of South India.

Ingredients for making coconut rice recipe-

Grated cabbage – 4 cups

– Grated Coconut – 2 cups

– coconut oil – 2 tbsp

– Curry leaves – 6-8

– Mustard and Cumin – 1-1 teaspoon

-Urad and Chana Dal – 1 Tbsp

Peanuts – 2 tablespoons

-Best red chili- 1

– Green chili – 2

Salt – as per taste

Lemon juice – as per taste

Easy way to make coconut rice recipe-

To make Coconut Rice Recipe, first dry the grated cauliflower until the moisture is completely depleted. Now roast the peanuts and keep them aside. Now heat oil in a pan, add red chillies, mustard, cumin, gram and urad dal and fry it till it becomes light brown.

Now add curry leaves, green chillies in the pan and fry for half a minute. After this, add groundnut, roasted cabbage, salt, lemon juice and fry all the things together. Finally add grated coconut to the rice and mix all the ingredients together and stir. Your coconut rice is ready.