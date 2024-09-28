While national exports of copra and coconut have been on the rise in recent years, the Sinaloa production It has come in the opposite direction.

State production

According to data from State Statistical and Geographic Information Center (CIEGSIN), the Sinaloan coconut production It reached 50 thousand tons in 2013, and remained between 30 thousand and 40 thousand tons in the following five years.

However, it had a decrease of 28.3% in 2019 and that was the beginning of the decline, reaching only 14,015 tons in 2023. Production is concentrated in the south of the state.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that the value of state production remained around 100 million pesos between 2019 and 2022, and along with the 40% drop in volume for 2023, the value fell 38%, remaining at 67.8 millions of pesos.

National overview

Sinaloa has fallen to seventh position among the states coconut producers, which are led by Guerrero, whose annual production is almost 200 thousand tons.

Other notable entities in 2023 production were: Jalisco (60,811 tons), Quintana Roo (38,753), Michoacán (32,084), Oaxaca (27,841) and Colima (26,705).

According to information from the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), the coconut production In 2023 it was 439 thousand tons, which although it is 4 thousand tons more than the annual average of the last ten years, it is a reduction of 6.5% compared to 2022.

Although the value of national production reached 2,857 million pesos, with a decrease at an annual rate of 4.5%, the average rural price was 6,504 pesos per ton, showing an increase of 2.2% compared to the previous year.

Export potential

He coconut It is a fruit of great versatility, because in addition to its common use, its fiber is used in textiles and thermal insulators, while its pulp is subjected to a process to reduce its humidity from 50% to 3%, a state in which it concentrates all nutrients, resulting in coconut copra and oil, which are used in shampoos, cosmetics and the food industry.

Mexico is the ninth largest producer among 85 nations, and the growing trend in its copra exports continued in 2023, reaching its highest point in the last decade. Shipments abroad exceeded the average for the period, 42.9% in volume and 51.6% in value.

38,953 tons were exported with a value of 27.1 million dollars, with increases at an annual rate of 20.3% and 20.1% respectively.

The main export markets are found in countries on the American continent: the United States, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Canada and Cuba; in addition to Malaysia and Spain.

On the other hand, imports fell 2.3% in volume and 14.3% in value. And although the majority came from Vietnam and the Philippines, a small proportion also came from India, Sri Lanka, the United States, Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia, China and France.