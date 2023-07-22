Coconut on the beach, maxi fine of 10 thousand euros for a street vendor in the Ravenna area

A monstrous fine for selling coconut on the beach. A street vendor had a report of almost 10,000 euros detached from the police in Lido Adriano, on the coast of Ravenna.

The man was caught among the bathers with buckets full of coconut: in addition to the seizure of the slices, fines were imposed for the sale of goods without the necessary authorization, amounting to 5,164 euros for the lack of traceability of food products, another 1,500 euros for incorrect storage of food and 3,000 euros for the absence of the necessary health notification.

Already five years ago, local police officers had seized the goods of five coconut street vendors, for a total of over 48,000 euros in fines.