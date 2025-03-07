This recipe for chef Bosquet is going to agree to everyone: athletes, who always look for something to snack, those who need new ideas for their desserts, to those who bite between hours … the ‘snack’ of coconut and dates is the perfect option for any time, as we have seen, and it is also a fruit loaded with nutrients.

Dates

80 grams

80 grams Grated coconut

50 grams

50 grams Anacardos butter or other dry fruit

30 grams

30 grams Limon zest

Coconut zest

From the coconut everything is used: water, pulp, oil is obtained that is used for cosmetic use and for food, butter, milk, flour or fibers. It is also used as fuel, furniture, musical instruments or various utensils are made although its last explosion has been precisely the culinary. At present we can find coconut oil and milk in any supermarket and that are used in both salty and sweet recipes.

The dates, meanwhile, suppose a good fiber contribution, which helps prevent constipation. He is also rich in tryptophan and brings few fats. It contains vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin C and vitamins of complex B (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 and B9).

We add to a boneless dotile chopper, grated coconut, nut butter (in this case it is anacardos) and zest of a lemon. We will crush well until you get a compact texture. Once we have it, we will take tablespoons of the dough and with the help of the hands we will press well until we have compact balls. Finally, when we have them all, we just have to pass them through grated coconut so that they are well battered and in this way what they will also do is not stick to the hands. And enjoy!

In addition, you can follow all the recipes that chef Bosquet has published in ABC Welfare here: healthy chefs of Bosquet, buy some of the Bosque Boster Books (The most recent is’All to the table‘With which it is possible to learn easy, healthy and delicious recipes) that provide all kinds of original culinary ideas and also follow their Instagram account, @chefbosquet which is already a reference not only for amateur ‘foodies’ but for the most prestigious chefs.